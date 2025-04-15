A federal judge stopped the Trump administration on Monday from ending deportation protections for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

The individuals from said countries were reportedly granted entrance into the United States under the Biden presidency as part of a humanitarian parole program, per the Miami Herald.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled, after a hearing last week, that the paroled migrants can stay in the United States as they pursue immigration benefits. In effect, her ruling will prevent the Department of Homeland Security’s secretary, Kristi Noem, from revoking their parole status as part of an administration plan to end the humanitarian program on April 24. “While [Trump administration officials] are correct that the Secretary’s discretion in this area is broad, their conclusion that the Secretary’s actions are wholly shielded from judicial review is incorrect,” Talwani wrote in in a 41-page order filed in Boston federal court. Talwani said that while her role in reviewing the agency’s revocation order is “limited,” the judge said she has the authority to stay the secretary’s “termination” of parole for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans because “it revokes, without case-by-case review, previously granted parole and work authorizations for individuals currently in the United States.”

Bill Melugin of Fox News noted the Biden administration “created the program out of thin air” and the program “was temporarily halted due to fraud.”

“Biden admin created the program out of thin air using his executive parole authority, and it was temporarily halted due to fraud in the program, and this judge is now blocking Trump from using his own authority to cancel the humanitarian parole grants,” Melugin said on X.

Karen Tumlin, Founder and Director of Justice Action Center, praised the ruling as a “significant step toward justice.”

“This ruling is a significant step toward justice for not only the hundreds of thousands of people who entered the U.S. through this important process, but for the American sponsors who welcomed them to their homes and communities. With this decision, so many people throughout the country will be able to breathe a huge sigh of relief,” said Tumlin.

