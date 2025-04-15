Vivek Ramaswamy’s Lead in Ohio Governor’s Race Expands After Trump Endorsement

Vivek Ramaswamy’s lead in the race for governor in Ohio jumped significantly after President Donald Trump offered his endorsement, internal polling by Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio reveals.

Ramaswamy announced his run for Ohio governor in February, promising to “lead Ohio to be the state of excellence.”

As a result, he is first facing off in the GOP primary against Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. In January, prior to his announcement, Ramaswamy was already leading Yost in a hypothetical primary matchup, garnering 52 percent support to Yost’s 18 percent — a 34-point lead.

By April, following President Donald Trump’s endorsement, Ramaswamy’s lead expanded even more, jumping from 52 percent support to 71 percent support — a 19-point jump. At this point, he leads his closest potential competitor, Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel, by 60 percentage points — 71 percent to Tressel’s 11 percent. Yost follows with ten percent support.

According to the pollster, “Driving this huge growth in both Ramaswamy’s image and ballot score is the fact that an overwhelming majority of RPV are aware he is endorsed and supported by POTUS.”

The survey was taken April 6-10, 2025.

Indeed, President Donald Trump was quick to endorse Ramaswamy — the latter of whom was formally part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team — in the gubernatorial race.

“VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on February 24.

“He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!” Trump declared.

“Thank you President Trump. I’m truly honored to have your endorsement,” Ramaswamy responded, thanking the president for his support. “We’re behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again!”

During his announcement, Ramaswamy lauded Trump for “reviving our conviction in America.”

“We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio, and that is why today, I’m honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state, at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind,” he said at the time.

“The state where I was born and raised. The state where Apoorva and I raise our two sons today. A state whose best days are still ahead,” Ramaswamy continued. “I am honored to announce my candidacy to serve as the next governor of the state of Ohio.”