ATHENS, Greece — Kimberly Guilfoyle is already a sensation in Greece, and she has not even had her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing yet.

The top ally of President Donald Trump, who the president nominated as his U.S. Ambassador to Greece, is eagerly awaited here in the Hellenic Republic. Leaders from the Prime Minister on down through his top officials throughout government to cultural, business, and political leaders throughout the nation are excited to have such a high profile ambassador coming as soon as she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“We are looking forward to having her confirmed,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Breitbart News in his office at Maximos Mansion here in Athens last week. “I am looking forward to meeting her as soon as she comes to Greece. I think she will find that Greek-American relations are at an all-time high, so she is essentially coming at a time when we have a very strong relationship which we can further improve.”

Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, who also serves as one of the two Vice Presidents of Greece’s governing party New Democracy, echoed that sentiment, saying he is excited for Guilfoyle’s arrival. He noted Guilfoyle’s close relationship with the president and her ability to be able to get to him directly.

“I haven’t met her yet. But I have to say the first things I’ve seen were excellent,” Georgiadis told Breitbart News in an interview in his office. “The speech she gave in the White House during our national day ceremony was an excellent speech and as I understand she is really thrilled with coming to Greece. This is a very good sign. And on the other hand, I think the decision of President Trump to have her in Greece—to have someone really close to him—it’s a sign that he gives real importance to Greece. We will have an ambassador that if we need it, she will be able to talk to him directly. This is important.”

The Archbishop of the Church of Greece, Ieronymos II of Athens, told Breitbart News he is excited she is coming too.

“We’re looking forward to her arrival, and I will let her know many key steps that must be taken in the right direction, slowly but surely,” Ieronymos II said in an interview. “Having lived almost ninw decades and having spent time in Europe, I’ve developed a global perspective, including on Greece. Greeks are people of filotimo, honorable, hardworking, respectful people. But they also carry a certain fear, because they’ve endured so many difficulties throughout the years. So I was pleased to hear about her appointment. I already talked with her through the phone and we are ready to welcome her in Greece. I think she has the potential to become an effective Ambassador that will bring our two great nations even closer.”

Guilfoyle, until she is Senate confirmed, is unable to communicate directly with the government in Greece. But it’s abundantly clear after Breitbart News spent all of last week in Greece—here in Athens for the first couple days, then up in Delphi for the remainder of the week at the Delphi Economic Forum—that across the board government officials are excited she’s coming. This journalist did several television and news media interviews with Greek media outlets all week last week and even some this week, and without fail, every single one of the reporters asks about Guilfoyle and what she’s like as a person and what Greeks should expect from the eventual U.S. ambassador.

Christos Marafatsos, who has since before Trump’s 2016 victory run the U.S.-based organization Greeks for Trump, ran into Breitbart News in Delphi later in the week and recalled how his first-ever interview way back in the lead-up to the 2016 election was with Breitbart News. Asked about the energy surrounding eventual U.S. Ambassador Guilfoyle, Marafatsos told Breitbart News that Greeks are rightly excited about it all.

“Greeks and Greek Americans are absolutely thrilled that Kimberly Guilfoyle will be representing the United States in Greece — she’s smart, fearless, and loves our country,” Marafatsos told Breitbart News. “Her presence sends a powerful message: under President Trump, America stands strong with Greece. Big things are coming!”

The biggest question Breitbart News would get when asked by locals about Guilfoyle is: What’s taking so long and how long until she gets here? Well, as the birthplace of democracy would probably well know, sometimes democracy takes some time to play out—and the Democrats in the U.S. Senate back in the states are slow-walking many of Trump’s nominees, despite requisite support among the GOP majority in the Senate. Nonetheless, it’s expected that Guilfoyle will probably have a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee later in the spring or early summer and be confirmed by the full U.S. Senate shortly thereafter.