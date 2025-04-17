Nate Silver: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Most Likely 2028 Democrat Presidential Nominee

Election pollster Nate Silver believes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is likely to become the 2028 Democrat presidential nominee.

Trump has not been president for more than 100 days this term, but that has not stopped many from speculating who might the one to challenge Republicans in three years.

Silver, on his Silver Bulletin Substack, claimed that Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive “Squad” member, will be the one to lead Democrats into the next presidential cycle.

Former FiveThirtyEight podcast host Galen Druke agreed with Silver, citing a Yale University survey that found the New York progressive had one of the highest net favorability ratings among Democrats, with a positive 60 points. The survey placed as the second most likely presidential nominee failed presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think there’s a lot of points in her favor at this very moment,” Druke said. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has broad appeal across the Democratic Party.”

WATCH — Meltdown! AOC Asks Hunter’s Partner If He Saw Joe Biden Commit Crime, Freaks Out When He Says “Yes”:

“I think equally important is the fact that she has very fervent support. I think a lot of people are gonna run in 2028 and it’s going to be a contest for attention and getting those sort of people who might be in your boat to turn out and stay with you through thick and thin,” Druke continued.

Silver agreed, but cautioned he does not know if Ocasio-Cortez will run, adding the caveat that her chances depend on the 2026 midterm elections and whether or not Democrats are concerned about her electability.

“She has learned a lot as a politician since those early days opposing Amazon and especially those early days of the ‘Abolish ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]’ stuff that was very unpopular,” Druke explained, citing Ocasio-Cortez’s shift in rhetoric. “Ultimately, if you listen to her message today, it’s all about the economy.”

When Democrats appeared to be spinning without a rudder following Trump’s election, many Democrats saw hope in rallies held by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Ocasio-Cortez also managed to raise $9.6 million the first quarter of 2025, setting a record for the New York congresswoman.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “I cannot convey enough how grateful I am to the millions of people supporting us with your time, resources, & energy. Your support has allowed us to rally people together at record scale to organize their communities. All with an avg donation of $21. THANK YOU & Pa’lante.”