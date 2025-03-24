Democrats have appeared to be spinning without a rudder since Trump’s election but now see hope in rallies held by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), .

A rally hosted by Sanders gathered roughly 15,000 people in Tempe, Arizona, which filled the arena and overflow room with many thousands waiting outside.

“That is insane, I’m not running for anything. People are outraged and they’re frightened, and they want to fight back. And this is one form of beginning the struggle to fight back,” Sanders said.

Another event in Denver last Friday rallied 34,000 people, according to Sanders’ campaign.

In an article titled “Depressed Democrats Find Hope at Bernie Sanders Rallies,” published Saturday, the Wall Street Journal wrote:

As Democrats tussle with each other on Capitol Hill and struggle to find a strategy to combat Trump’s fast-moving agenda, Sanders is stepping into the void and pitching his prescription for how they can start winning again. The Democratic caucus might look dead on its feet in Washington, but in Arizona voters are fired up, at least for a night. And colleagues are starting to borrow from his playbook. With the words “FIGHT OLIGARCHY” projected all over the hockey arena, Sanders and his progressive protégé Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) railed Thursday against Trump and Musk. It was a vintage Sanders performance, complete with his surveying the crowd for examples of people living paycheck to paycheck and calling for free college and universal healthcare. But Sanders was angrier and had a longer list of what he deemed as threats—as well as a ripe new target in Musk.

Democrats have found it hard to find how to combat President Donald Trump’s agenda, or find a coherent message to revive the Democrat party’s image.

A March poll found that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other congressional leaders have experienced low net approval ratings. Schumer’s approval tanked after he failed to lead Senate Democrats to fight against the Republican-led stop-gap spending bill. Now, Democrats seem keen to find a new leader of Senate Democrats.

Sanders, at least, believes the Democrat party has a long way to go, saying, “In terms of fighting for the working class of this country, Democrats have been virtually nonexistent. They haven’t been there.”

The Vermont progressive even broke ranks with his party Sunday, praising Trump’s efforts to make the border secure.

Asked by ABC if he believes Trump is doing anything right, Sanders said, “I mean, I think cracking down on fentanyl, making sure our borders are stronger. Look, nobody thinks illegal immigration is appropriate, and I happen to think we need comprehensive immigration reform, but I don’t think it’s appropriate for people to be coming across the border illegally. So, we’ve got to work now on comprehensive immigration reform.”

“My colleagues are not dumb people. They are, by and large, very, very smart. And you’ve got to be deaf, dumb and blind not to analyze the solution,” Sanders said about other Democrats that have adopted his populist-style messaging.

However, Republicans believe these rallies are simply distracting from Democrats’ recent failures.

“The Democrats’ new leaders, Bernie Sanders and AOC, are staging the latest political theater, determined to distract from the Democrat Party’s failed record and crumbling brand,” Emily Tuttle, a spokeswoman for the House Republicans’ campaign committee, said. She added that Americans would not be “fooled by this transparent attempt to push the far-left, radical agenda.”