President Donald Trump blasted Democrats coming to the rescue of Kilmar Abrego Garcia — the illegal immigrant deported to his native El Salvador — listing fact after fact showcasing that this is not an upstanding individual who deserves to be brought back, and he is a “very violent person” according to certified statements.

A reporter asked President Donald Trump on Friday about photos of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) meeting with Garcia in El Salvador. When asked if he encourages other Democrats to visit the illegal alien and accused wife beater, Trump cracked a smile.

“Look, he’s a fake,” he said of the senator, for devoting his time and energy to rush to the rescue of an alleged member of MS-13.

“They’re all fake, and they have no interest in that prisoner. That prisoner’s record is unbelievably bad,” he said before asking for the notes he previously wrote about this illegal migrant who was deported, whom Democrats have lovingly referred to as the “Maryland man.”

“Not a very innocent guy,” Trump said before circling back and deeming Garcia an “illegal alien, MS-13 gang member, and foreign terrorist. This comes out of the State Department.”

“This was supposed to be certified stuff. In 2019 Garcia was issued a deportation order. Two separate judges affirmed Garcia was a member of MS-13, which is a gang that may be even worse than Tren de Aragua. Well, maybe worse. They kill people with knives because it’s more painful [and they’re] very famous for the knifing and killing of two young, 16-year-old girls walking to school one day and they sliced them up into little pieces and killed them. That’s MS-13,” Trump said, noting that two separate judges affirmed Garcia was part of this gang.

WATCH — Leavitt: Dems’ Beloved “Maryland Father” Illegal Alien Is “an Apparent Woman Beater”:

“When Garcia was originally arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with rolls of money pouring out and an MS-13 gang symbol,” he said noting thathe was “driving with two other known violent MS-13 gang members, two of the most violent members that we know of in the MS-13 gang of thugs.”

“In 2022 Garcia was stopped [and[ was found to be transporting seven people from Texas to Maryland, and he had no driver’s license. He was driving violently,” he said before going into the protective order his wife made against him.

“In 2020, and 2021, Garcia’s wife filed for a protective order from him and said he was violent and abusive and really scary, including allegations that he punched and scratched her on the eye, left her bleeding after throwing her laptop on the floor at her, ripped her shirt and ripped off her shorts. He then grabbed her arm, leaving very severe marks. Garcia’s wife also wrote in court at this point, ‘I am afraid to be close to him. I just don’t want to be close. I have multiple photos and videos how violent he can be and all of the bruises that he’s left on me.’ She just didn’t want to couldn’t get anywhere near,” Trump said, declaring that this is the man that Democrats are wanting to fly back to the United States.

“I’ve been hit pretty hard by fake shows, fake news,” he said, noting that they act like Trump is “evil” for deporting this man.

“This man is a, according to certified statements that we get, is a very violent person, and they want this man to be brought back into our country where he can be free,” Trump said, adding that the great irony is the fact they do not speak about angel moms, including the mother of Rachel Morin.

“She spoke. She was in tears. She’s devastated. Her life is, you know, essentially, she’s told me her life is, like, over. But there was like, I think, no stories. Isn’t that true? No stories. Zero stories was the most emotional thing. Everybody that watched it. They couldn’t believe it. The fake news refused to put it up. So it’s very sad. And yet they talk about this guy like he’s an angel,” Trump said of Garcia.