Trump: Democrat Senator Van Hollen ‘Looked Like a Fool’ in El Salvador

“Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone. GRANDSTANDER!!!” he wrote.

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele allowed Van Hollen to meet with Abrego Garcia, who Democrats contend was wrongfully deported. The senator went to El Salvador to push for Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States, contending he was “illegally abducted,” but Bukele kept the deported migrant in El Salvador’s custody following the meeting.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture’, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” Bukele wrote in one post.

“Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody,” Bukele followed up shortly after.

An appeals court held Friday that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States. But earlier this week, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said the administration cannot force El Salvador to send Abrego Garcia to the United States during an Oval Office meeting between Trump and Bukele after an initial order to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return came down.

Miller also said it is not legally permissible for Abrego Garcia to be inside the United States because Trump declared MS-13 a terrorist organization.

“The ruling solely stated that if this individual, at El Salvador’s sole discretion, was sent back to our country, that we could deport him a second time. No version of this legally ends up with him ever living here, because he is a citizen of El Salvador,” he said.

Bukele showed no interest in releasing Abrego Garcia into the United States or El Salvador.

“How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?” Bukele said. “I don’t have the power to return him to the United States.”

In addition to evidence that the Department of Homeland Security says shows Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13, there is also growing evidence that he worked as an illegal labor trafficker in 2022 and assaulted his wife, as Breitbart News noted.