U.S. Visa Detransitions Member of Brazilian Congress

A Brazilian member of his country’s Congress is objecting to the U.S. issuing him a visa that lists him as a “male,” though he identifies as a woman.

Erika Hilton wrote on his Instagram page Wednesday, “I was classified as ‘male’ by the U.S. government when I went to get my visa,” adding that a visa he received from the U.S. in 2023 listed him as female.

The change is no doubt the result of President Donald Trump’s announcement earlier this year that the federal government’s “official policy” is “there are only two genders, male and female.” The Trump-Vance administration has also banned the State Department from issuing passports with “X” gender markers.

Hilton requested the visa to travel to the United States in order to participate in the Brazil Conference at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology earlier this month.

Hilton has a unique personal history as a Brazilian legislator. He reportedly is a black transvestite and former sex worker from São Paulo who won a seat in the Brazilian Congress in 2022, accumulating more than 250,000 votes.

Hilton told the Washington Blade, “America’s LGBTQ News Source,” that the gender change was not surprising.

I’m also not surprised by the level of hatred and fixation these people have with trans people. After all, the documents I presented are rectified, and I’m registered as a woman, even on my birth certificate. At the end of the day, I’m a Brazilian citizen, and my rights are guaranteed and my existence is respected by our own constitution, legislation, and jurisprudence.

The Blade also reported that to reduce the element of surprise, Germany and Denmark have issued travel advisories for trans and nonbinary people who plan to visit the United States.

These warnings come ahead of WorldPride, which is scheduled to take place in D.C. from May 17-June 8.