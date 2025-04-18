While President Donald Trump met with Angel Mom Patty Morin, whose 37-year-old daughter Rachel Morin was murdered by an illegal alien MS-13 gang member in Maryland, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) met in El Salvador with a deported illegal alien accused of being an MS-13 gang member, domestic abuser, and human trafficker.

Trump met with Patty Morin this week in the Oval Office as she also took to the White House press secretary podium to tell the establishment media of the brutal rape and murder her daughter, a mother of five, suffered at the hands of an illegal alien MS-13 gang member in her home of Harford County, Maryland, in 2023.

“I’ve heard no response from any Democrats. I’ve received some threatening phone calls, but I received no response from anybody,” Patty Morin told Fox News. “They’re ignoring it. It’s kind of like a little toddler; if I don’t look at you, you can’t see me. Or if I don’t look at that, I didn’t do that kind of thing. They are ignoring it.”

Around the same time Trump met with Patty Morin, the Angel Mom’s elected representative in Washington, DC, Sen. Chris Van Hollen was meeting with an illegal alien whom the Trump administration deported to El Salvador last month.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old native of El Salvador, crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2011 and was subsequently arrested in 2019 in Prince George’s County, Maryland after local police received credible information that he was an MS-13 gang member.

Two immigration judges found the MS-13 gang allegation credible enough to keep him in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

As border czar Tom Homan told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, Abrego Garcia is accused by local police, ICE agents, U.S. immigration court, and El Salvador of being an MS-13 gang member. Abrego Garcia is also accused of beating his wife and was previously arrested in an alleged human trafficking scheme.

Yet and still, Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia and demand his return to the United States. Fellow Democrats are praising Van Hollen and similarly pleading with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to fly Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. — a demand he said he will absolutely not comply with.

In a post to X, the White House posted a photo of Trump with Patty Morin juxtaposed against a photo of Van Hollen with Abrego Garcia, writing, “We are not the same.” Other elected officials and Trump advisors made similar posts comparing the two contrasting photos.

“We have one party for Americans. One party for criminal illegal aliens,” White House advisor Stephen Miller posted on X while Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) wrote, “Dems aren’t with Americans, they’re with criminal aliens.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.