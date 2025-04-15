Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Member Convicted of Murdering Rachel Morin

An illegal alien MS-13 gang member has been convicted of raping and bludgeoning to death 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five, in August 2023.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador where he is also a member of the violent MS-13 gang, was found guilty this week by a Maryland jury of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, and kidnapping.

Martinez-Hernandez now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. During the trial, Martinez-Hernandez refused to testify regarding the rape and murder charges against him. The jury in the case deliberated for less than an hour.

Morin family attorney Randolph Rice spoke to NewsNation, saying they are relieved the verdict came back guilty so quickly.

“Patty [Rachel’s mom] was tearing up,” Rice said. “Obviously, I think that this was somewhat of a relief. I think this had been a long 19 months, and while certainly this doesn’t change the fact that Rachel is still dead and obviously never going to see her again, it is maybe a hurdle they’ve sort of overcome, getting this conviction now, knowing that this man can never hurt another woman like Rachel Morin again.”

Rice noted that Martinez-Hernandez showed no emotion when the verdict came back guilty.

“It was just like, man, no big deal, stone cold face … it just was not registering what had just happened to him,” Rice said.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump criticized “The Fake News” for not focusing more attention on “the beautiful life and tragic death” of Rachel, rather than Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 gang member who was recently deported to El Salvador.

“Moments ago, the illegal Criminal, who was allowed into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden, was convicted of the heinous murder of Rachel Morin,” Trump wrote. “Rachel was a beautiful mother of five from Maryland, and her life was taken at the hands of a monster who should have NEVER been here in the first place.”

“The Fake News should be focusing on the beautiful life and tragic death of this Maryland Mother, rather than the so-called ‘Maryland Father,’ who is actually an MS-13 Gang Member and Foreign Terrorist from El Salvador,” Trump continued. “We will never forget Rachel Morin, and are committed to protecting women like her across our Country. We will deport Illegal Murderers, Rapists, and Criminals. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) issued a statement, praising the guilty verdict and vowing to remedy the issue of illegal immigration “to ensure it never happens again, and that other families never have to experience this heartache.”

“Now that justice has been served to Rachel Morin’s killer, we remember her and hold her family, especially her five children, and all the families of victims of illegal alien crime in our prayers,” Green said. “Over the past four years, the Biden-Harris administration’s refusal to enforce the law resulted in roughly two million known gotaways at the southwest border. Tragically, Rachel’s killer was one of these individuals.”

Similarly, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said Rachel would still be alive today if not for the border policies of former President Joe Biden.

“She was a victim of open border policies that prioritized illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens,” Noem said. “We hear far too much in the mainstream media about sob stories of gang members and criminal illegals and not enough about their victims.”

WATCH — Angel Mom Patty Morin: We Must Close the Border:

Video Source: House Judiciary Committee

In August 2023, Rachel went for a walk at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County, Maryland. When she did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, 2024, the Tulsa Police Department arrested 23-year-old Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang, in connection with Rachel’s murder.

Martinez-Hernandez brutally raped, bludgeoned, and strangled Morin to death in what has become known as the most horrific case in Harford County history.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez-Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas and once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez-Hernandez crossed the border and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child. He later traveled to Maryland, where he raped and murdered Rachel.

Before crossing the border, Martinez-Hernandez was accused of murdering a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

Martinez-Hernandez was among millions of illegal aliens who crossed the border, undetected by Border Patrol agents, during the Biden administration.

A sentencing court date for Martinez-Hernandez has not been scheduled. The Morin family attorney has said they expect him to receive life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Elizabeth Weibel is a reporter for Breitbart News.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.