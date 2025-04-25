President Donald Trump says Democrats are treating a deported illegal alien, accused of MS-13 gang membership, domestic violence, and human trafficking, “like a saint” as they demand his return to the United States from El Salvador.

In March, 29-year-old illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported to his native El Salvador after local police in Maryland in 2019 accused him of being a member of the violent MS-13 gang, which the Trump administration has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

Since then, Democrats have been demanding that Abrego Garcia be returned to the U.S. as the corporate media continuously calls him a “Maryland man” who did not receive due process before his deportation.

“I believe that they made him look like a saint, and then we found out about him. He wasn’t a saint. He was MS-13,” Trump told Time Magazine in an interview:

He was a wife beater and he had a lot of things that were very bad, you know, very, very bad. When I first heard of the situation, I was not happy, and then I found out that he was a person who was an MS-13 member. And in fact, he had a tattooed right on his—I’m sure you saw that—he had it tattooed right on his knuckles: MS-13. No, I believe he’s a man who has got quite a past. This is no longer just a nice, wonderful man from Maryland, which people, which the fake news had me and other people for a period of time believing. Now, nobody believes that. And I think this is a very bad—I think this is another men in women’s sports thing for the Democrats. [Emphasis added]

Time journalists Eric Cortellessa and Sam Jacobs continued to press Trump on what they claim is a lack of due process for Abrego Garcia, suggesting he return to the U.S. to have his day in court.

However, Abrego Garcia had already gone before federal immigration judges and was found to have no valid claim for asylum and no valid claim under the Convention Against Torture.

The only relief granted to Abrego Garcia was a withholding deportation order, though the Trump administration has argued that federal law clearly states that such orders can be disregarded when an alien is shown to be a danger to the U.S. — in this case, a member of the terrorist organization MS-13.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.