Poll: Vast Majority of Likely Voters Want Trump Tax Cuts Extended

The vast majority of likely U.S. voters want President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts extended, a recent Public Opinion Strategies survey found.

The survey posed the following to respondents: “As you may know, the tax cuts that were passed in 2017 under President Trump will fully expire at the end of 2025 if the President and Congress do not extend them.”

It continued, “If you were in Congress and you had a choice between voting to keep the current tax rates or doing nothing and letting tax rates increase, would you vote to keep current tax rates or let taxes increase?”

The vast majority, 84 percent across the board, said they would vote to keep the current tax rates if they were in Congress. Just 16 percent said they would allow taxes to increase. There is bipartisan agreement here as well, as 95 percent of Republicans, 81 percent of independents, and 74 percent of Democrats all agreed they would vote to keep the current tax rates.

It would bode well politically for a member of Congress to vote in favor of keeping the current tax rates, as 63 percent of likely voters admitted they would be more likely to vote for a representative if they would prevent taxes from increasing. That includes a majority, 59 percent, of independents.

Further, 75 percent across the board believe that not extending the Trump tax cuts would hurt middle class families. Another 74 percent believe it would hurt small businesses, 74 percent said it would hurt American consumers, and ultimately, 69 percent believe it would hurt the economy.

As if that were not proof enough, the survey revealed that 85 percent of respondents agreed with the following statement:

Congress should focus on preventing taxes from increasing and should vote as soon as possible to keep the 2017 tax cuts in place. American families need the economic certainty that comes with knowing their taxes won’t be going up next year. Extend the tax cuts now, and then move on to cutting government spending.

The survey was taken April 10-14, 2025, among 1,000 likely voters. I this a +/- 3.53 percent margin of error.

Last month, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) told Breitbart News that he is eyeing a July 4 deadline to get the budget reconciliation plan that would extend President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

RELATED — Exclusive — Thune Targeting July 4 to Send Reconciliation Plan to President’s Desk

“I think that’s what we certainly ought to target,” Thune told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle in the sit-down interview.

“I think the House — they would like to, and the Speaker would like to have it out of the House by Memorial Day. The Senate has a more complicated procedure that we have to go through when it comes to reconciliation that makes it harder and more complicated. It takes a little bit longer time. But there’s been a ton of work done already and we’re working closely with our counterparts in the House on all of the relevant authorizing committees that have been instructed. But as you know, the objective in reconciliation is border security, it’s national security, it’s rebuilding the military,” Thune said, adding, “it’s tax relief, making that — extending that and making it permanent.”

“It’s cutting spending. And it’s creating energy dominance for this country. Those are all agenda items the president campaigned on, the American people voted for, and we need to deliver on. But there are a lot of moving parts around it, so when you say they say they want it done by the Fourth of July I share that view and I’m certainly hopeful about that. But I’m also reluctant to — I always believe you under-promise and over-deliver. So as we look at what we have to get done, we want to be sure it gets done right. But I certainly think the Fourth of July — we have a work period right now. We’re out for a brief period over Memorial Day. Then we’re back in for four or five weeks straight,” the majority leader said. “To me that seems like certainly something we ought to target.”