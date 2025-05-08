The FBI, led by Kash Patel, and the Department of Justice, led by Pam Bondi, announced on Wednesday the arrest of 200 alleged child sex predators over the last week.

“I can join @AGPamBondi and @TheJusticeDept in announcing the arrest of over 200 alleged child sex predators in the last week,” Patel announced, explaining that both the FBI and DOJ have been “quietly surging operations across 55 field offices to take down criminals who target kids” in what they are calling “Operation Restore Justice.”

Overall, 115 children were rescued in the Operation thus far.

“Operation Restore Justice is a powerful message: If you harm children in America, you will be given no sanctuary. There is nowhere you can hide,” he said, adding this warning: “You will be hunted down, and you will be prosecuted.”

Sharing that statement, Bondi said, “The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect children and we will not rest until we find and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable.”

During the press conference, Bondi emphasized that these arrests occurred in just five days’ time. She also described those targeted as online predators.

“This kind of work takes a toll on the FBI agents and the prosecutors who are doing this every single day,” she said, noting that they are dealing with the “worst of the worst” every day to “get these monsters off the streets.”

Bondi said these individuals, if convicted, will face the “maximum penalty in prison.”

“We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will charge you. If you are online targeting a child, you will not escape us,” she warned. “The FBI and the Department of Justice will come after you and prosecute you.”

WATCH the announcement below:

“This is great news. It’s so refreshing to finally have an administration that is willing to go after criminals and keep our kids safe,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said.

This announcement comes on the heels of Bondi also announcing the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) successfully completing what they described as the “largest fentanyl bust” in its history.