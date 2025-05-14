President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking the Supreme Court of the United States to permit deportations under the Alien Enemies Act after a group of Tren de Aragua gang members, detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), threatened to take hostages while barricading themselves inside their cells.

After Trump began deporting illegal alien gang members using the Alien Enemies Act, a group of Soros-linked groups sued to block the deportations. SCOTUS paused the Trump administration’s ability to continue such deportations last month.

This week, the Trump administration is asking SCOTUS to permit deportations under the Alien Enemies Act after 23 Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas, barricaded themselves inside their holding cells using beds, covered surveillance cameras, and blocked windows before threatening to harm ICE agents and take hostages.

“Twenty-three TdA members barricaded themselves in the Bluebonnet Detention Facility, threatened to take hostages, and endangered officers,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Keeping these foreign terrorists in ICE facilities poses a serious threat to ICE officers, staff, and other detainees. The media repeated these TdA gang members’ false sob stories, but the truth is these are members of a foreign terrorist organization that rape, maim, and murder for sport. [Emphasis added]

The Tren de Aragua gang members also reportedly tried to clog toilets inside the cells so as to flood the facility. When ICE agents ordered them to take down such barricades, they refused.

The case is A.A.R.P. v. Trump, No. 24A1007 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.