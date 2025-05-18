Mexico President Mourns Loss of Two Sailors in Brooklyn Bridge Tragedy

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly mourned the loss of two sailors who were killed in Saturday’s tragic Brooklyn Bridge crash.

As Breitbart News reported, a Mexican navy ship with over 270 people aboard hit iconic New York City bridge on Saturday evening, with the losses attributed to the massive 150-foot masts on the vessel, known as the Cuauhtémoc Training Ship, hitting the crowded decks as they fell.

The Mexican navy said in a post on the social platform X that the Cuauhtemoc was an academy training vessel. It said a total of 22 people were injured, 19 of whom needed medical treatment.

Early Sunday, Sheinbaum sent her condolences to the loved ones of the two deceased crew members.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two crew members of the Cuauhtémoc Training Ship, who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident in New York Harbor. Our sympathy and support go out to their families,” she wrote on X.

She confirmed the Navy and local authorities are “currently treating the wounded” and the Mexican ambassador, the U.S. and the Mexican Consulate General in New York are also supporting the Navy.

“I thank New York Mayor Eric Adams for all the support he has provided to our fellow citizens. We are monitoring the situation, and the Navy will continue to provide updates,” Sheinbaum added.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

AP reports New York Police Department Special Operations Chief Wilson Aramboles said the ship had just left a Manhattan pier and was supposed to have been headed seawards not toward the bridge.

He said an initial report was that the pilot of the ship had lost power due to a mechanical problem, though officials cautioned information was preliminary. Videos show a tugboat was close to the Cuauhtemoc at the time of the crash.

The Cuauhtemoc — about 297 feet long and 40 feet wide (90.5 meters long and 12 meters wide), according to the Mexican navy — sailed for the first time in 1982.

The vessel’s main mast has a height of 160 feet, according to the Mexican government.

