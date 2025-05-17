A Mexican navy ship with over 200 people on board hit the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Saturday evening, according to several reports.

Source told the New York Post that the ship, which had a crew of 277 people, ended up “toppling one of its huge masts into the deck” after the ship “collided with” the Brooklyn Bridge’s road deck a little before 9:00 p.m.

Several people were injured as a result of the incident.

Videos posted to X showed the ship lit up with lights, sailing into the Brooklyn Bridge. As the ship collided with the bottom of the bridge, the masts can be seen toppling over.

Sources told the outlet that a search and rescue operation was being conducted.

Per the outlet:

Victims are being transported to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, with those in critical condition being taken to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

The Daily Mail reported that while the ship “sustained damage to its mast,” It continued to pass underneath the bridge.

In a post on X, New York City’s (NYC) Emergency Management revealed that they were “responding to an incident at the base of the Brooklyn Bridge.”

“The situation is developing and details are not confirmed at this time,” the NYC Emergency Management said.