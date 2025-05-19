President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” passed a key obstacle in the U.S. House on Sunday, putting it within striking distance of a chamber vote.

As Breitbart News reported on Friday, the House Budget Committee voted down the bill, with four House conservatives demanding greater reforms.

“House conservatives requested more changes in order to make a bigger, more beautiful bill,” said the report. “Their concerns varied from spending and taxes to Second Amendment provisions, but they also raised concerns that many of the reforms in the legislation were postponed for years and would likely be eliminated in future legislation before taking effect.”

On Sunday, the House Budget Committee voted for the bill to advance in a rare late-night vote along party lines at 17-16.

Per The Hill:

The four Republican holdouts who had tanked the vote on Friday — Reps. Ralph Norman (S.C.), Chip Roy (Texas), Andrew Clyde (Ga.), and Josh Brecheen (Okla.) — voted present to allow the bill to go forward, with Roy revealing that there was progress on moving up the start date for new Medicaid work requirements and speeding up the phase-out of green energy incentives. The next stop is the House Rules Committee, which is set to take up the legislation later this week and make last-minute changes to the bill to reflect any compromises and demands between deficit hawks and moderates in high-tax states.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said while he considered the vote a “big win,” he conceded that significant changes will be made to the bill before it passes.

“There’s a lot more work to do, we’ve always acknowledged that towards the end there will be more details to iron out, we have several more to take care of,” Johnson said. “But I’m looking forward to very thoughtful discussions, very productive discussions over the next few days, and I am absolutely convinced we’re going to get this in final form and pass it in accordance with our original deadline, and that was to do it before Memorial Day.”

“So this will be a victory out of committee tonight, everybody will make a vote that allows us to proceed and that was my big request tonight,” he added.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said he voted “present” for the bill to advance “out of respect for the Republican Conference and the President,” conceding that it needs improvements. In a statement on X, he also objected to the bill’s provisions around green energy tax credits and Medicaid.

“Tonight, after a great deal of work and engagement over the weekend, the Budget Committee advanced a reconciliation bill that lays the foundation for much needed tax relief, border security, and important spending reductions and reforms,” he wrote. “Importantly the bill now will move Medicaid work requirements forward and reduces the availability of future subsidies under the green new scam.”

“But, the bill does not yet meet the moment – leaving almost half of the green new scam subsidies continuing. More, it fails to end the Medicaid money laundering scam and perverse funding structure that provides seven times more federal dollars for each dollar of state spending for the able-bodied relative to the vulnerable,” he added. “This all ultimately increases the likelihood of continuing deficits and non-Obamacare-expansion states like Texas expanding in the future. We can and must do better before we pass the final product.”

