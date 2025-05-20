Watch Live: Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth Announce American Missile Defense System

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announce a new U.S. missile defense system on Tuesday, May 20.
Reportedly dubbed the “Golden Dome,” Space Force General Michael Guetlein is expected to be named to lead the new initiative.
President Trump has long expressed his intention to create a new missile defense system to protect America, as far back as 2019 announcing a review of the nation’s defensive capabilities.
