“Every single Democrat” voted against the “big, beautiful bill,” the Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a statement celebrating its passage by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was able to get the sweeping tax and spending bill across the finish line in the lower chamber Thursday morning in a narrow 215-214-1 vote.

The RNC credited President Donald Trump for his leadership in ushering along the bill, highlighting some of the main victories in it for the American people, including tax relief.

“Today, under President Trump’s leadership, House Republicans delivered a huge win for the American people by passing the One, Big, Beautiful Bill — a bold package that keeps the President’s promises of the largest tax cut in American history, deporting criminal aliens, and sealing the border,” the RNC said in a statement, highlighting that “Every single Democrat voted against it.”

“They voted against tax relief for hardworking Americans. They voted against immigration enforcement. They voted against 80% of the country who support extending the Trump Tax Cuts,” the RNC continued.

“Republicans are fighting for No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime, while Democrats are fighting for the largest tax hike in American history,” they added. “The difference is clear: Republicans are putting America First. Democrats aren’t. This is what the American people voted for, and Republicans are delivering.”

Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) agreed that “House Republicans made history” by passing the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“This transformational legislation permanently extends President Trump’s historic tax cuts, provides unprecedented funding for border security, and obliterates the last four years of catastrophic Democratic policies,” he said.

“The American people gave us a resounding mandate in November, and we answered with the most consequential conservative victory of our lifetime,” he added. “Promises made, promises kept!”

And of course, President Donald Trump weighed in on the victory as well, describing the bill as “arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!”

He, too, highlighted the tax cuts as well as “No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, Tax Deductions when you purchase an American Made Vehicle, along with strong Border Security measures, Pay Raises for our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, Funding for the Golden Dome, ‘TRUMP Savings Accounts’ for newborn babies, and much more!”

He ultimately urged the Senate to “get to work” and “send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!”

“There is no time to waste. The Democrats have lost control of themselves, and are aimlessly wandering around, showing no confidence, grit, or determination,” the commander in chief added.