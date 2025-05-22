Always Winning: Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Gets House Approval

U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill cleared another hurdle early Thursday morning as the House of Representatives delivered its assent. The vote was 215-214-1.

The multi-trillion dollar tax break package contains numerous elements of Trump’s far-reaching agenda and has been delivered via an all-night session.

These include extending tax cuts passed in 2017, eliminating taxes on tips, spending more on defence and border security, while making government health care programs more accountable.

The president has called his legislative proposal a “big, beautiful, bill” – the measure is now officially known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

“Failure is not an option… Failure means a $4 trillion tax increase, the largest in American history, at a time when voters are already paying too much for everything else,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) told Breitbart News last week about passing the bill.

“So we have to make this tax reform permanent.”

The sprawling 1,000-page measure is now set for the Republican-led Senate which is working on its own version.

