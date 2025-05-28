Corey Booker Cashes In on Historic Filibuster with New Book ‘Stand’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) will be cashing in on his record-setting filibuster with his new book, Stand.

St. Martin’s Publishing Group confirmed on Wednesday that the book will hit shelves this November and will be a follow-up to his anti-Trump filibuster speech, which went for 25 hours and broke the record set by segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond, who gave a 24-hour and 18-minute speech in opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1957, which eventually passed.

“This book is about the virtues vital to our success as a nation and lessons we can draw from generations of Americans who fought for them,” Booker said in a statement.

“Now is not the time to surrender to cynicism or abandon our most noble ideals,” he added. “Now is the time to defiantly declare like our ancestors before us: I too stand for America.”

The book’s synopsis describes Stand as “an urgent call to renew our shared values and commit to endurance, courage and principled action.”

Tim Bartlett, executive editor at The St. Martin’s Publishing Group, said Booker’s speech inspired him to request that Booker write a book under their publishing name.

A press release from Booker’s office previously confirmed the senator prepared 1,164 pages of material for the historic speech.

“I’m here because as powerful as he was, the people are more powerful,” Booker said at the time.