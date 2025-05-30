David Hogg Reveals Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff Ran the White House

A Project Veritas undercover video reveals DNC Vice Chair David Hogg accusing Jill Biden’s chief of staff, Anthony Bernal, of wielding unchecked power in the White House.

The seminal behind-the-scenes political operative allegedly accessed hidden channels that delivered power without public scrutiny.

Speaking to an undercover journalist, Hogg noted while the DNC “is always going to be a campaign arm of the president,” the real story lay with a lame President Joe Biden and those who whispered him instructions or simply acted alone.

“The bigger issue was the inner circle around Biden,” he said, adding Bernal had an “enormous amount of power” in dealing with the octogenarian.

Ex-Biden staffer Deterrian Jones affirmed this in the same video by calling Bernal “a shadowy Wizard of Oz-type figure.”

According to Jones, Bernal’s influence in the White House was an open secret: “He was scary. The general public wouldn’t know what he looked like, but he wielded incredible power.”

This is not the first time malign influences have been accused of manipulating the former president, as Breitbart News reported.

In 2023, a report from the Tablet online magazine alleged former President Barack Obama was another power behind much of what happened in Biden’s administration, controlling key decisions through an army of his administration’s alumni.

More recently Axios reporter Alex Thompson told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Biden’s inner circle of family and advisors chose loyalty to him over duty to the country and were essentially running the country.

Thompson said, “The people in charge were Mike Donilon, Steve Riccheti, Bruce Reed, Anthony Bernal, the first lady’s chief of staff, the first lady, and Annie Tomasini. Those are the people that saw him the most and that had the most control over what he was doing and his day-to-day.”