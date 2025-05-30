Over 30 percent of Democrat voters have expressed support for former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to be the Democrat presidential candidate in the 2028 presidential election.

An AtlasIntel poll conducted between May 21-27, 2025, surveyed 3,469 adults in the United States.

When asked who they would vote for in the Democrat primaries for the 2028 presidential election, 31.5 percent of Democrat respondents said they would vote for Buttigieg, while 19.4 percent said they would vote for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Former Vice President Kamala Harris received 16.6 percent of support, while Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) received 10.4 percent of support.

Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported in April that election pollster Nate Silver believed that Ocasio-Cortez was likely to become the 2028 Democrat presidential nominee.

Silver, on his Silver Bulletin Substack, claimed that Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive “Squad” member, will be the one to lead Democrats into the next presidential cycle. Former FiveThirtyEight podcast host Galen Druke agreed with Silver, citing a Yale University survey that found the New York progressive had one of the highest net favorability ratings among Democrats, with a positive 60 points. The survey placed as the second most likely presidential nominee failed presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

The poll also found that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) received 7.1 percent of support.

The Associated Press reported that Newsom has been attempting to appeal “to the political center” and has been “trying to shed his national reputation as a San Francisco liberal as he contemplates his next career move.”

Among those who identified as Republican voters, 37.3 percent said they would vote for Vice President JD Vance in the Republican primaries for the 2028 presidential election, while 18.7 percent said they would support Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The poll also found that 15.6 percent of Republican-identifying respondents said they would vote for “none of the above,” while 8.8 said they would support Donald Trump Jr.