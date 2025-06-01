Alea Nadeem, a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard and Ohio Republican congressional candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday that under Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s (D-OH) watch American manufacturing has been hollowed out.

Nadeem hopes to unseat Kaptur in the Buckeye State’s ninth congressional district. Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle noted that Kaptur for “far too long” has bamboozled Ohio voters into thinking she is for the working class.

Nadeem, as a military officer, has held crucial roles as a special agent and intelligence officer, and has advised on military strategy and national security policy at the Pentagon as well as the National Security Council.

The Ohio Republican said America has given her so much opportunity and she wants to continue serving her country. Her bio states:

Alea’s story is one of survival and strength. As a child, she endured life under Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq — including a period of captivity — after being kidnapped by her father. That experience lit a fire in her soul as she experienced a lack of freedom, something she enjoyed in the United States. She understands what makes America special — our freedom! She knows what tyranny looks like, and she knows America must never surrender to it.

“This country gave me everything, so when 9/11 happened it was the easiest decision in the world, I am going to help the country that gave me a second chance,” she told Breitbart News Saturday.

LISTEN:

Nadeem said she comes from a humble background as most of her family works as electricians or welders.

She remarked, “I do not think Marcy Kaptur is looking out for blue-collar families.”

“We lost manufacturing jobs, our debt has quadrupled, crime is at an all-time high, fentanyl has affected this district. I am just called to serve this district in a different way,” she continued.

As a political outsider, she noted that both Democrats and Republicans have done little to better the middle class.

“Politicians in both parties, I’ve seen Democrats and Republicans bring jobs back, nobody has done it. The only person who has actually stood up and is doing the hard work is President Trump,” she declared. “And I want to be part of that. There is a time now to be part of that change and get these jobs back.”

Nadeem said, “We have never seen Marcy Kaptur support President Trump on these things. If anything, she has voted party line. She’s always voted 90 percent of the time with President Biden. Under her watch, we’ve hollowed out manufacturing.”

She added that Kaptur has “been in office for 43 years. Time’s up, let’s make this district better.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.