Jasmine Crockett: Will Pursue Trump Impeachment if Elected House Oversight Chair

Far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she will pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump if she accomplishes her goal of becoming chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Oversight Democrats are set to elect their new ranking member in a June 24 caucus election following the recent death of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who resigned from the role shortly before he succumbed to esophageal cancer.

Crockett, a sophomore member of Congress, officially entered the crowded race to replace Connolly as the party’s top representative on the committee on Tuesday, POLITICO reported.

“Our country is in an existential crisis driven by an out-of-control Executive with a flagrant disregard for our Constitution, our way of governance, and our very way of life as citizens of a democratic republic,” she wrote in a letter to fellow Democrats obtained by the outlet.

“We must pull back the curtain on the unmitigated chaos under Trump 2.0 and translate our findings to the American people in a way they can digest.”

During an interview with WFAA that aired two days before she formally threw her hat in the ring, Crockett emphasized the power she would wield as Oversight chair if the Democrats win back the majority in the House in the upcoming election cycle.

“Once we get to the majority, which I’m hoping and praying we get to, next cycle, that allows me to start to open up and do the things that would look like an impeachment,” the lawmaker said. “Now, whether or not we would put it to a vote, you know, he’s been impeached twice, couldn’t get convicted. There’s a lot of things to consider about whether or not to go forward.”

When asked directly if she would attempt to impeach Trump, she answered, “I would absolutely at least do an inquiry. Absolutely. I think that there’s more than enough to inquire about.”

Citing the Qatari government’s recent gifting of a luxury Boeing 747 jet to Trump as a temporary replacement for Air Force One, and alleging “crypto nonsense” and “pardons for play,” Crockett added that there are numerous issues she wants to “dig into.”

The congresswoman has become the fourth Democrat to enter the race to become the committee’s next ranking member, after Reps. Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Robert Garcia (D-CA), and Kweisi Mfume (D-MD).

Crockett added, “If we didn’t have such a lawless administration, then I wouldn’t be running.”

