Major Firefighters Union Endorses Tax Cuts in Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

The firefighter union International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) — representing over 350,000 members — has endorsed the tax cuts in President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” deeming it common sense.

“Firefighters and emergency medical workers shouldn’t be penalized for choosing a career in public service,” IAFF general president Edward Kelly said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

He added that the “common-sense tax proposals from President Trump” — including the no tax on overtime and an increase on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap — “improve our members’ quality of life and allow them to focus on what matters most: keeping their communities safe.”

“President Trump respects the contributions lAFF members make to our country and recognizes the importance of ensuring these brave men and women can keep more of their hard-earned money,” Kelly added.

The show of support comes as President Donald Trump urges lawmakers to have the measure at his desk by Independence Day. In a lengthy Truth Social post on Monday, Trump touted the benefits of the bill, including the “the largest mandatory Spending Cut, EVER.”

“And Americans will get to keep more of their money with the largest Tax Cut, EVER, and no longer taxing Tips, Overtime, or Social Security for Seniors — Something 80 Million Voters supported in November,” Trump said:

It will unleash American Energy by expediting permitting for Energy, and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It will make American Air Travel GREAT AGAIN by purchasing the final Air Traffic Control System. We will secure our skies from our adversaries by building The Golden Dome, and secure our Border by building more of our Wall, and supercharging the deportation of the millions of Criminal Illegals Joe Biden allowed to walk right into our Country.

In addition to removing illegal immigrants from the Medicaid program and ensuring that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program will be reserved for Americans “ONLY,” Trump said the legislation will “also restore Choice and Affordability for Car purchases by REPEALING Biden’s EV Mandate, and all of the GREEN NEW SCAM Tax Credits and Spending.”

The measure passed in the House on May 22 in a 215-214-1 vote.