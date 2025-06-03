President Trump Wants ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ By Fourth of July

President Donald Trump wants the “big, beautiful bill” at his desk by the Fourth of July he made clear Monday evening ahead of the U.S. Senate reconvening.

Passing the bill, which received approval in the U.S. House of Representatives in a 215-214-1 vote on May 22, is what Trump described as a “Historic Opportunity to turn our Country around after four disastrous years under Joe Biden.”

Trump touted a few of the benefits, including balancing the budget by “enacting the largest mandatory Spending Cut, EVER,” and the tax cuts, which will result in more Americans keeping their own hard-earned money.

“… Americans will get to keep more of their money with the largest Tax Cut, EVER, and no longer taxing Tips, Overtime, or Social Security for Seniors — Something 80 Million Voters supported in November,” he said, touting the benefits for American energy as well:

It will unleash American Energy by expediting permitting for Energy, and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It will make American Air Travel GREAT AGAIN by purchasing the final Air Traffic Control System. We will secure our skies from our adversaries by building The Golden Dome, and secure our Border by building more of our Wall, and supercharging the deportation of the millions of Criminal Illegals Joe Biden allowed to walk right into our Country.

Further, Trump said the bill will remove illegal immigrants from the Medicaid program and ensure that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program — otherwise known as food stamps — will be reserved for Americans “ONLY.”

“It will also restore Choice and Affordability for Car purchases by REPEALING Biden’s EV Mandate, and all of the GREEN NEW SCAM Tax Credits and Spending,” Trump continued, adding that the measure also halts funding for transgender surgeries — or what Trump described as “sick sex changes” — on children.

“With the Senate coming back to Washington today, I call on all of my Republican friends in the Senate and House to work as fast as they can to get this Bill to MY DESK before the Fourth of JULY,” he said, choosing Independence Day as the ideal target.

The post comes as Trump continues to put pressure on the Senate to pass his bill, meeting with the likes of Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Hawley had to say this about the meeting: “Just had a great talk with President Trump about the Big, Beautiful Bill. He said again, NO MEDICAID BENEFIT CUTS.”

Medicaid cuts has been a sticking point for some GOP holdouts, but the White House contends it has everything to do with waste, taking people out of the system — such as illegal immigrants — who do not belong.

“Medicaid does not belong to people who are here illegally, and it does not belong to capable and able-bodied men who refuse to work,” a White House official told POLITICO. “So no one is getting cut.”

All of this comes as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) also works overtime to sell the bill to critics.