A migrant wanted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now accused of having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl whom he took from Florida to South Carolina.

Jose Miguel Lagos, a 22-year-old migrant wanted by ICE, but whose immigration status is unknown, was arrested in Union County, South Carolina, and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.

According to law enforcement, Lagos met the girl on an app and believed she was 16.

Though he worked in Georgia, Lagos is accused of driving to Florida to pick the girl up and eventually taking her to South Carolina so they could be “living partners.”

The girl, police said, had bruises on her neck and arm, which Lagos later reportedly said were hickies that he had given her.

Lagos allegedly admitted to police that he and the girl had sex. The illegal alien has been taken into Union County custody while the girl is in protective custody.

