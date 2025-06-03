North Carolina University Dean Ousted After Admitting to Secretive DEI Push

University of North Carolina Asheville Dean of Students Megan Pugh has been removed after admitting to secretly pushing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

“I mean we probably still do anyway… but you gotta keep it quiet,” Pugh told an undercover journalist in a video released by Accuracy in Media.

“I love breaking rules,” the university dean said.

Pugh’s comments follow after the North Carolina System Board of Governor voted to virtually ban controversial DEI practices and pivot to “institutional neutrality.”

The video also shows Pugh agreeing when asked if “breaking rules” is “why y’all kind of spread it out and stuff?”

“Part of it is that, part of it is just because we don’t have a dedicated office for it anymore, it’s easier to maintain,” she admitted.

“Until more or less they get mad at us, but they haven’t done it yet,” she continued.

She responded affirmatively when asked if the school administration was generally supportive of the ways that DEI is still being implemented at the university.

A UNC Asheville spokesperson said the school is “aware of a video in which an employee makes comments implying that the University does not comply with UNC System policies or legal requirements and supports employees disregarding such obligations.”

“These remarks do not represent the practices of UNC Asheville. The University remains firmly committed to upholding all UNC System policies as well as federal and state laws, both in principle and in practice,” the statement continued.

The university said that the “individual is no longer employed at the university.”

“The University will undertake a comprehensive review to reinforce expectations and ensure all employees are aligned with applicable laws and policies,” the statement added.