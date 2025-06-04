EXCLUSIVE: May Migrant Apprehensions Increase Along SW Border — Almost All Returned

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 8,500 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border from Mexico into the United States in May, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This is the second straight month of increased apprehensions. However, more than 99 percent of these were returned to Mexico or a safe third country.

Unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed that Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 8,500 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border from Mexico in May. This is up slightly from the nearly 8,300 arrested in April. It represents the second consecutive month of increases following record-shattering declines in migrant apprehensions following President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

In the four and one-half months since President Trump took office, agents apprehended an average of 9,300 migrants per month. In December, President Joe Biden’s last full month in office, and the lowest number of his tenure, agents apprehended more than 29,000 migrants.

Perhaps the most shocking record of the Trump administration’s border security efforts comes in the number of apprehended migrants who are released into the country. Of the 9,300 apprehensions per month, less than 80 migrants were released into the U.S. An official operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart that only migrants with extreme injuries or humanitarian issues are considered for release. Approximately one-third of those released are single adults. The remainder were described as family unit aliens. Nearly 99.2 percent of apprehended migrants are returned to Mexico, a safe third country, or their country of origin.

Contrast this with Biden-era policies where, according to a report from the House Judiciary Committee in April 2024, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Fox News that in January 2024, more than 85 percent of the 124,215 (nearly 106,000) apprehended migrants and asylum seekers were released into the U.S. interior.

According to these reports, the number of migrants released into the U.S. fell by more than 97 percent.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.