Former President Joe Biden’s administration released into the United States an illegal alien who is now accused of violently raping a child in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revealed.

This week, 30-year-old illegal alien Lorenzo Lopez Alcario of Guatemala was arrested in Marlboro, Massachusetts, and charged with child rape by force, pose/exhibit child in a sexual act, assault, assault and battery, and resisting arrest.

According to the criminal complaint against Alcario, reported by the Boston Herald‘s Rick Sobey, the illegal alien went to violent lengths to hold the child, who is under 16 years old, down while raping them and filmed the assault.

Sobey reported on the criminal complaint:

“… And did compel such child to submit by force and against such child’s will, or did compel such child to submit by threat of bodily injury, and such sexual intercourse or unnatural sexual intercourse was committed while the victim was tied, bound or gagged,” reads the criminal complaint. [Emphasis added] … Under the charge of pose/exhibit child in sexual act, the complaint reads: “… (He) did hire, coerce, solicit, entice, employ, procure, use, cause, encourage or knowingly permit such child to participate or engage in an act that depicted, described or represented sexual conduct for the purpose of representation or reproduction in some visual material, or to engage in a live performance involving sexual conduct.” [Emphasis added]

According to DHS, Alcario was never supposed to be in the United States to begin with.

Alcario first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border sometime before July 2017, when he was arrested in Arlington, Virginia, for drug possession. ICE took custody of Alcario after he was released from Arlington County Jail.

In September 2017, a federal immigration judge ordered Alcario deported from the United States, and ICE agents deported him that month.

On June 17, 2022, Alcario arrived again at the southern border and despite his prior arrest in Virginia and previous deportation, the Biden administration released him into the United States interior.

“Lorenzo Lopez Alcario is a pedophile illegal alien from Guatemala who should’ve never been in the U.S. in the first place,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“He is being charged with committing a heinous crime — the rape of a child. Despite his previous criminal charges and deportation, President Biden released this barbaric criminal into American communities in 2022,” McLaughlin continued. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE lodged a detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien will not be allowed to terrorize American citizens and will deport this child predator to prevent further victims.”

Alcario will remain in jail in Marlboro without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.