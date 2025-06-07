‘Deranged’: Newsom Fumes as Trump Federalizes National Guard, Threatens to Deploy Marines to Quell Anti-ICE Riots

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) took his frustrations to social media on Saturday as President Donald Trump federalized 2,000 California National Guard troops to quell anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

Trump sent in the National Guard after two days of rioting in which black-clad radicals attacked federal law enforcement officials who were arresting illegal aliens in the city.

The rioters set fire to cars, tagged federal buildings with graffiti, and attacked federal officers.

City and state officials did little to stop the violence, other than offering their support for “immigrants” and criticizing the Trump administration.

Newsom was furious — especially after the administration hinted that Marines, too, could be deployed:

“First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom weighed in, and the governor reposted her comment as well:

Newsom did little to stop the riots in 2020, when Black Lives Matter activists trashed the city for days.

