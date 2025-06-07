The Trump administration revealed that it is sending the National Guard to Los Angeles to address the ongoing violent riots against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In a post on X, Leavitt revealed that President Donald Trump had signed a Presidential Memorandum that deployed 2,000 National Guardsmen “to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.” Leavitt continued to point out that the Trump administration “has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior.”

“In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California,” Leavitt wrote. “These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. ”

Leavitt continued to call out Democrat leaders such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for “completely” abdicating “their responsibility to protect their citizens.”

“That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester,” Leavitt added. “The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.”

In a post on X, Newsom described the move to deploy 2,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles as being “purposefully inflammatory.”

“The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers,” Newsom wrote. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

“LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice,” Newsom continued. “We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need. The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.”

The Trump administration deploying thousands of National Guardsmen to address the chaotic riots comes as more than 40 people were arrested on Friday, as ICE agents conducted immigration raids, and carried out four search warrants outside of a Home Depot, and at two Ambience Apparel offices.

On Saturday, video footage on social media showed protesters throwing projectiles such as rocks at Border Patrol vehicles in Paramount, California, in Los Angeles County.