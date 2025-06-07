Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler revealed that the SBA would be moving its Regional Office out of Los Angeles after Mayor Karen Bass refused to cooperate with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In a post on X, Loeffler responded to a post in which Bass said she was “deeply angered” after hearing “reports of federal immigration enforcement actions” being taken in the city. In Bass’s statement, she said her office was in “close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations” and would “not stand for this.”

“Los Angeles is openly refusing to cooperate with ICE – siding with illegal aliens over American citizens and small businesses,” Loeffler said in her post responding to Bass’s statement. “Therefore, effective immediately, @SBAgov will begin relocating its Regional Office out of L.A.”

“If a city won’t protect its people, we won’t stay,” Loeffler added.

Breitbart News’s Amy Furr previously reported that on Friday night, more than 40 people were arrested “during immigration raids” and as ICE officials executed four search warrants in downtown Los Angeles.

NBC Los Angeles reported that “nearly two dozen people were detained at the parking lot” of a Home Depot, and that “federal agents were also seen going into two offices of Ambience Apparel.”

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli told the outlet that the “search warrants were served” at businesses, and explained that there was “probable cause that they are using fictitious documents to employ people.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Loeffler had announced in March that the SBA would be relocating offices out of sanctuary cities such as, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Seattle that did not cooperate with ICE, as the agency also ended “taxpayer benefits to illegal migrants.”

“Today, I am pleased to announce that this agency will cut off access to loans for illegal aliens and relocate our regional offices out of sanctuary cities that reward criminal behavior,” Loeffler said in a statement in March. “We will return our focus to empowering legal, eligible business owners across the United States – in partnership with the municipalities who share this Administration’s commitment to secure borders and safe communities.”