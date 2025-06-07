Over 40 people were arrested during immigration raids and search warrant executions on Friday in downtown Los Angeles, California, amid standoffs with leftist protesters and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Federal agents served four search warrants and nearly two dozen people were detained outside a Home Depot near MacArthur Park, NBC Los Angeles reported on Friday. The agents also went to two office locations of Ambience Apparel in the downtown area.

In addition, Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe of the Homeland Security Investigations said 44 individuals were “administratively” arrested and another person was arrested for obstruction.

“U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed to NBC Los Angeles Friday that the search warrants were served at the businesses Friday because ‘there’s probable cause that they are using fictitious documents to employ people,'” the outlet said.

Some Los Angeles officials and immigrant advocates were enraged and held protests in response to the law enforcement operations.

“Following one of the rallies, hundreds of demonstrators marched along the streets of downtown LA. There was at least one incident of vandalism as a protester sprayed graffiti on the federal building,” the NBC article said.

In a social media post on Saturday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared video footage of the violent protests and rioting when people spray painted anti-police and ICE sentiments on cars, signs, and buildings.

“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless protestors is despicable. These men and women work every day, putting their lives on the line, to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. Mayor Bass, ICE is not responsible for ‘sowing a sense of terror’ the protestors YOU enabled are,” the agency wrote:

The protesters were trying to thwart officials performing the immigration sweeps, and people were seen throwing eggs and yelling to warn others about the impending raids, per Breitbart News.

The outlet said O’Keefe explained that federal agents were executing warrants of people being harbored in the United States illegally, and Bass, a Democrat, denounced the operation.

More video footage shows protesters accusing police officers of “collaborating” with ICE agents:

In addition, other clips show more of the chaos and a sea of protesters marching down a street:

The news comes as several left-wing groups have been monitoring neighborhoods and reporting on social media the locations of ICE agents in an effort to disrupt their work, per Breitbart News.

It is important to note that ICE agents in May arrested 239 criminal illegal aliens in Los Angeles, some of whom had been convicted or accused of manslaughter, theft offenses, and aggravated rape of a minor.

In a statement regarding Friday’s chaos in Los Angeles, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said, “The Right to assemble and protest does not include a license to attack law enforcement officers, or to impede and obstruct our lawful immigration operations.”

“We are thoroughly reviewing the evidence from yesterday’s incident in Los Angeles and we are working with the US Attorney’s Office to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. The days of chaos ruling the streets are over. Either obey the law, or go to jail, there’s no third option,” he stated.