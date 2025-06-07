Trump Receives Hero’s Welcome at UFC 316 in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey—President Donald Trump sent the Prudential Center into a frenzy with his entrance to UFC 316 Saturday night.

The moment Trump’s trademark walkout song, “American Badass” by his good friend Kid Rock began, the crowd erupted.

Breitbart News caught footage of the electric entrance.

Trump greeted boxing legend Mike Tyson and UFC commentators Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier before taking his seat ringside next to UFC President Dana White.

Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and interim U.S Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba all attended the fights as well.

After winning his Middleweight bout in a decision against Kelvin Gastelum, Joe “Bodybags” Pyfer—wrapped in an American flag—shouted out Trump ringside.

“We got a freakin’ president of the United States, we got Mike Tyson, and I’m repping USA and everybody in my home town! Let’s go!” He said.