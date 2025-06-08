Kentucky businessman and potential Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris on Breitbart News Saturday said the American people have given President Donald Trump a “mandate” to pass the Big Beautiful Bill, which will be the “cornerstone” of his agenda.

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the Bluegrass State businessman decides whether or not to run for Senate to replace the outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Boyle, the Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief, asked Morris where McConnell stands on the Big Beautiful Bill, a comprehensive bill to extend and enhance the Trump tax cuts, secure the border, and slash spending.

Morris remarked, “Matt, I think everyone needs to remember this is what America voted for, the Big Beautiful Bill is what we voted for. This is what President Trump made the cornerstone of his agenda for how we bring America back, how we make America great again.”

Morris added, “He has a mandate from the American people to get this thing done and get this thing through.” He remarked that McConnell has “over and over again continued to sabotage Trump’s agenda.”

The Kentucky entrepreneur said, “These tariffs are a negotiation to say how do we level the playing field and get a good deal for America.”

Morris said his potential primary opponents, former state attorney general Daniel Cameron and Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), are “two puppets for Mitch McConnell [that] have been silent about tariffs for many, many years.”

He noted that McConnell has failed to fix the country, citing open borders, the deficit, America’s endless support for the war in Ukraine, and getting America into the war against Iraq.

Morris said, “I’m getting to a place where I can’t sit back,” speaking about his interest in running for Senate.

