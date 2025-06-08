L.A. Supervisor Janice Hahn: Feds Need to ‘Retreat’ from Riots for Them to ‘De-escalate’

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Sunday that “the federal government needs to retreat” for the riots to calm down and for the situation to “de-escalate,” as violence took place across L.A. for the third straight day.

Hahn echoed a familiar refrain from Democrats, who have claimed that the riots are President Donald Trump’s fault because of his efforts to enforce immigration law using Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids against criminal illegal aliens, and then to restore law and order by federalizing the California National Guard.

At no stage did Hahn assign moral responsibility to the rioters themselves.

Trump federalized 2,000 National Guard troops, who deployed in the city on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Mayor Karen Bass (D), and other local elected Democratic leaders hunkered down separately with overwhelmed local law enforcement agencies — and took to social media to argue against the president.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has threatened to send in the Marines from Camp Pendleton near San Diego, though doing so would require a presidential order after invoking the Insurrection Act.

Trump did not invoke the Act during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots. However, the Trump administration is likely keenly aware of the potential cost to the country if riots are allowed to spread from Los Angeles to other cities.

Los Angeles is currently scheduled to host the Summer Olympics in 2028.

