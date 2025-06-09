California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has officially filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard to quell the riots in Los Angeles without a formal request from the governor.

California officials filed the suit in federal court on Monday afternoon, asking a federal judge to block Trump’s federalization of the National Guard, arguing that it violates state sovereignty.

“One of the cornerstones of our Nation and our democracy is that our people are governed by civil, not military, rule,” the complaint said. “The Founders enshrined these principles in our Constitution — that a government should be accountable to its people, guided by the rule of law, and one of civil authority, not military rule.”

The lawsuit further charged that the president moved to deploy the National Guard without Newsom formally requesting it.

“Only under the most exigent of circumstances can the President, over the objections of a State, call the National Guard into federal service,” the complaint continued.

On Sunday, Newsom demanded that President Donald Trump rescind his deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles, denouncing it as “unlawful” and a violation of state sovereignty.

The governor released a letter from Legal Affairs Secretary David Sapp to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Sunday, charging that the deployment of National Guard troops came without coordination with California officials.

“There is currently no need for the National Guard to be deployed in Los Angeles, and to do so in this unlawful manner and for such a lengthy period is a serious breach of state sovereignty that seems intentionally designed to inflame the situation while simultaneously depriving the state from deploying these personnel and resources where they are truly required,” the letter said.

“Accordingly, we ask that you immediately rescind your order and return the National Guard to its rightful control by the State of California to be deployed as appropriate when necessary,” it added.

In a post on X, Newsom accused President Trump of escalating the problem in Los Angeles.

“I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command,” wrote Newsom. “We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed. Rescind the order. Return control to California.”

