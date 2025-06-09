RSC Chairman August Pfluger on L.A. Riots: This Is What Happens When ‘Democrats Prioritize Criminals over Law-Abiding Citizens’

The Los Angeles riots — seeing federal agents attacked while arresting gang members and convicted sex offenders — are what happen when Democrats “prioritize criminals over law-abiding citizens,” Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) said in a statement.

RSC leaders released statements following the eruption of violent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests turned riots in LA. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell contradicted Democrat leaders by noting that the violence is escalating, with protesters shooting commercial grade fireworks at law enforcement.

“Attacking federal agents while they arrest convicted sex offenders and gang members is despicable, but it’s exactly what happens when Democrats prioritize criminals over law-abiding citizens,” RSC Chairman Pfluger said in a statement.

“California’s so-called leaders created this violent chaos by demonizing ICE and coddling criminals with their reckless policies. We need the One Big Beautiful Bill passed now more than ever to ensure our ICE officers have the resources they need to continue to keep our communities safe and to restore law and order,” he added.

Vice Chair Ben Cline (R-VA) offered similar sentiments.

“The violence unfolding in Los Angeles isn’t free speech, it’s lawlessness,” he made clear.

“Violent mobs assaulting ICE agents is completely unacceptable, and I fully support President Trump’s decision to send in the National Guard to restore law and order,” he continued. “Those responsible for these attacks must be held fully accountable.”

Their statements come as Police Chief McDonnell emphasized that the violence has, indeed, escalated since the riots began.

“What we saw the first night was bad, what we’ve seen subsequent to that is getting increasingly worse and more violent. Tonight we had individuals out there shooting commercial grade fireworks at our officers, that can kill you,” McDonnell said.

“We have adapted our tactics to have a chance to take these people into custody, and to be able to hold them accountable. We are overwhelmed as far as the number of people out there engaged in this type of activity, and the type of things that they are doing,” he added.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is blaming the unrest on President Donald Trump, going as far as daring Trump administration border czar Tom Homan to arrest him for “speaking out.”