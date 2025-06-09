WATCH: Gavin Newsom Dares Tom Homan to Arrest Him for Opposing ICE Raids

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) dared Trump administration “border czar” Tom Homan to arrest him for “speaking out,” after Homan said state officials who impede federal law enforcement could be arrested.

Homan told MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff on Saturday that President Donald Trump had been forced to federalize the National Guard after activists who oppose Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began attacking federal law enforcement officers and vandalizing buildings.

Soboroff asked whether Homan would arrest Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Homan replied:

“You cross that line — it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement fro doing their job.”

He said that local officials had not yet “crossed that line,” but could be referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for prosecution if they did.

In response, Newsom told Soboroff on Sunday that Homan was threatening to arrest him for “speaking out” against ICE raids and the federalization of the National Guard.

Newsom and Bass have tried to blame Trump for the riots, and have resisted federal involvement to quell the violence that has erupted on the streets of Los Angeles — for the second time in Newsom’s tenure as governor.

