Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) is reintroducing his “Putting American Students First Act” to ensure that illegal aliens cannot take advantage of taxpayer-funded college preparatory programs meant for low-income Americans.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the bill for illegal immigrants’ college prep when many of our own citizens struggle to afford the same opportunities,” Banks told Breitbart News.

The bill, which Banks introduced in the House last year, would prohibit the Department of Education from expanding college prep programs, known as TRIO programs, to illegal aliens.

Banks introduced the bill after former President Joe Biden allowed California and Oregon in 2022 and 2023 to bypass student eligibility requirements for the TRIO programs, which allowed illegal aliens to access such programs even though they are meant for low-income Americans.

“TRIO programs are designed to help American students access higher education and build a better future,” Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN), who is sponsoring the bill in the House, said in a statement.

“It’s common sense to make sure those benefits go to citizens and legal residents — not individuals here illegally,” Houchin said. “The Putting American Students First Act protects taxpayer dollars and ensures our resources are focused on the students they were meant to serve.”

Mass immigration to the United States is a billion-dollar profit pipeline for American colleges and universities. In the 2023 school year, for example, more than one million foreign students — from visa-holders to illegal aliens — were enrolled in colleges and universities in the country.

These colleges and universities rake in an estimated $9 billion annually from foreign students, including illegal aliens, via tuition and fees.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.