House Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) filed legislation on Tuesday that would designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, describing the bill as “a serious shift in U.S. foreign policy” away from appeasement and back toward the “strong, clear-eyed national security vision” championed by President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Mace introduced the “Muslim Brotherhood is a Terrorist Organization Act,” directing the Secretary of State to formally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“The Muslim Brotherhood doesn’t just support terrorism, it inspires it,” said Mace. “President Trump was right when he said the Muslim Brotherhood is a threat to global security, and it’s long past time we call them what they are: terrorists.”

This bill activates critical national security tools, including financial sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans, and targeted law enforcement to dismantle the group’s operations in the U.S. and abroad, a press release from Rep. Mace’s office notes.

The Muslim Brotherhood has historically been linked to radical Islamist movements, with affiliates fueling terrorism and undermining key U.S. allies, the congresswoman highlighted.

The South Carolina firebrand concluded by stating that this bill “marks a serious shift in U.S. foreign policy, away from appeasement and back toward the strong, clear-eyed national security vision championed by President Trump.”

“Defend our people,” she added.

The introduction of the bill comes as Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism delivered a scathing critique of several European leaders for their appeasement of Islamist movements at the expense of their own national security, telling Breitbart News that European governments are “surrendering to the Muslim Brotherhood” thanks to the “useful idiots” leading them.

The Israeli lawmaker cited the recent internal French government explosive report exposing the Brotherhood’s infiltration of civil institutions. The report alleges that the Islamist network embarked upon a decades-long effort to forge a fifth column in France and across Europe by establishing footholds within government institutions and radicalizing Muslim communities, veiling their true intentions with supposedly noble causes such as fighting “Islamophobia.”

“This is a damning report showing how the movement exploits democratic freedoms in order to infiltrate schools, unions, and NGOs in order to ultimately conquer France from within,” the Israeli minister said.

According to the report, France’s Interior Ministry recommended recognizing Palestine to “appease” Muslim voters and ease tensions, framing it as a gesture to address Muslim aspirations amid rising concerns over the Muslim Brotherhood’s influence and the spread of political Islam.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.