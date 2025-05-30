Exclusive: Israeli Minister Slams EU’s ‘Useful Idiots’ for ‘Surrendering’ to Muslim Brotherhood, Warns Jews to ‘Leave UK, Belgium’

European governments are “surrendering to the Muslim Brotherhood” thanks to the “useful idiots” leading them, according to Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, who urged Jews to flee countries like England and Belgium amid growing safety concerns, rising hostility toward Israel, and an intensifying Islamist threat.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on the sidelines of CPAC Hungary, Israeli Knesset Member Amichai Chikli — a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party — delivered a scathing critique of several European leaders for their appeasement of Islamist movements at the expense of their own national security.

“They lack an understanding of reality, they lack courage, and they lack vision,” Chikli said, referencing French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and others, as he slammed “leaders who surrender to Muslim Brotherhood pressure, on Al Jazeera, to the leaders in the mosques and the network’s NGOs.”

He described their conduct as a calculated effort to “appease” Muslim voters by adopting anti-Israel positions, consolidate political power, and curry favor with Islamist elements in their societies.

His comments came in the wake of multiple European countries — including France, Spain, and Ireland — taking public steps against Israel in recent weeks, moves that Hamas itself has welcomed.

According to Chikli, this conduct amounts to an abandonment of Western values and a capitulation to radical Islamic influence.

“Hamas, the Islamic resistance movement, is the Muslim Brotherhood branch in Gaza,” he noted. “The enemy of France is the Muslim Brotherhood in France. The enemy of Spain and of Germany is the [infrastructure] of the Muslim Brotherhood entrenched within the state.”

The Israeli lawmaker cited the recent internal French government explosive report exposing the Brotherhood’s infiltration of civil institutions. The report alleges that the Islamist network embarked upon a decades-long effort to forge a fifth column in France and across Europe through establishing footholds within government institutions and radicalizing Muslim communities, while veiling their true intentions with supposedly noble causes such as fighting “Islamophobia.”

“This is a damning report showing how the movement exploits democratic freedoms in order to infiltrate schools, unions, and NGOs, in order to ultimately conquer France from within,” Chikli said.

In a stark warning, he singled out the United Kingdom and Belgium as potentially lost causes.

“I’m not sure about the future of England or Belgium. I’m not sure that they can recover,” he cautioned. “My recommendation for Jews is to leave England and Belgium.”

“I don’t see in the near future any way to secure Jewish life in states that have surrendered to Muslim fanaticism,” he added. “Unfortunately, leaders like Macron are steering their own republic toward disaster.”

Chikli slammed the “reckless statements” of Macron, Sánchez, and “the other useful idiots,” whom he described as “the new torchbearers of the Palestinian resistance movement,” while emphasizing that Israel would not yield to international pressure or false moral equivalence.

“We will never surrender to the Muslim Brotherhood. We will never surrender to Hamas. Hamas will be defeated,” he said, citing the recent elimination of senior Hamas commander Mohamed Sinwar as evidence of Israel’s progress.

Chikli concluded with a broader warning to the West, declaring, “We are on the path to victory — and defeating Hamas is not only crucial for the State of Israel, but essential for the future of Europe as well.”

His remarks underscore growing tensions between Israel and several European states, while highlighting CPAC Hungary as a platform for unfiltered conservative viewpoints on global security, sovereignty, and the preservation of Western civilization.

In February, Chikli, praised President Donald Trump’s proposal for the United States to take control of the Gaza strip, resettle its population, and rebuild it into a thriving economic hub, calling it a “bold,” “outside the box,” and “credible” shift away from past failed peace strategies.

Previously, the Israeli minister lamented the Biden administration’s continuous pressure against Israel while insisting that then-President Biden’s appeasement of Tehran and removal of sanctions was a “tragic mistake” that allowed for Hamas and other Iranian proxy groups to obtain more weapons and destabilize the Middle East.