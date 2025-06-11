President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is advertising its tip line used to report illegal aliens to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), asking Americans to “help your country locate and arrest illegal aliens.”

“Help your country … and yourself … report all foreign invaders — ICE: 866-DHS-2-ICE,” the graphic posted by DHS to X reads alongside a depiction of Uncle Sam.

DHS officials posted the tip line amid ongoing riots in Los Angeles, California, where illegal aliens and open borders activists are assaulting law enforcement, blocking traffic, vandalizing federal buildings, and burning cars to protest ICE’s enforcement of federal immigration laws.

On Wednesday, ICE announced that illegal alien Emiliano Garduno-Galvez of Mexico was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during the Los Angeles riots.

Garduno-Galvez was previously deported from the United States. In 2024, the illegal alien was arrested for grand theft and drunk driving in Anaheim, California, and Long Beach, California.

