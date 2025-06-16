Canadian PM Mark Carney Praises Trump’s Boldness in Addressing World’s ‘Massive Changes’

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised President Donald Trump for his “bold measures” to address substantial changes around the globe to commence the G7 meeting in Alberta, Canada, on Monday.

Carney referenced several previous G7 gatherings throughout the last five decades at “turning points in history,” including after the fall of the Berlin Wall and after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, and contended the current moment is another turning point on the global stage:

We’re meeting at one of those hinge moments, those turning points in history. The world’s more divided and dangerous. Hostile states and terrorists have expanded their capabilities and their reach, threatening global security in our local communities. Global commerce, energy systems, even intelligence, are all being rewired.

Carney went on to applaud Trump for his foresight in identifying shifting global dynamics and addressing them.

“Nostalgia isn’t a strategy. We have to change with the times and to build a better world, and some of you, such as you, Mr. President, have anticipated these massive changes and are taking bold measures to address them,” Carney said, referencing Trump.

After noting that the countries represented at the table are bolstering military and security resources, Carney contended that security is dependent on “economic prosperity,” which he said is dependent upon “resilience.”

He then called for cooperation, contending it is the foundation of resilience, among the leaders with the aim of ushering in “a new era of prosperity, energy security, and critical minerals, artificial intelligence, quantum, combating human smuggling and transnational repression.”

He added that where the leaders can agree, they can “make an enormous difference for citizens and for the world.”

Trump and Carney spoke to reporters as the leaders commenced a private bilateral meeting before the official welcome ceremony and the first session between all seven leaders.

Trump said the United States’ “primary focus” during the summit will be trade and noted that he had brought his trade team with him.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz joined Carney and Trump for the first session following the welcome ceremony.

Trump was set to have private meetings with Starmer and Merz on Monday as well.