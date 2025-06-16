Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said on the Breitbart Fight Club Founders’ Roundtable on Monday that Senate Republicans are “on track” to get the “Big, Beautiful Bill” to President Donald Trump’s desk by the Fourth of July.

Blackburn spoke during the Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle about how the bill would make the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts permanent and would implement parts of Trump’s agenda, such as no tax on tips, overtime, or Social Security for seniors.

The Senator from Tennessee serves as a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, which recently revealed changes it had made to Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Blackburn said during the Roundtable, “We are on track to move this back to the House, so that they can come into line with the changes we have to make going through the Byrd Bath and get it to the president. Where there is unity, we want to pass President Trump’s agenda. The American people overwhelmingly voted for that agenda on November 5th, and they want to see his agenda put in place. Number one is to make certain that we make the 2017 Tax Cuts permanent. That will be the largest tax cut in history. To not pass this bill would give people the largest tax increase that they have ever had.”

“Also, making permanent the R&D credit and bonus depreciation and interest expensing that will help so many of our small businesses on main streets all across the country — our small business manufacturers, and that is where you are going to see a good bit of jobs growth. In addition, no tax on tips, overtime, or Social Security — and I have worked on that issue with Social Security for years, and we are thrilled that there is a provision that will enable us to do that in this bill. Seniors … it is a double taxation when you are taxing their Social Security, so to be able to provide that relief is one of the president’s provisions, and we’ll be able to do that,” Blackburn continued.

Blackburn added, “There are also some other provisions in there: I have a Childcare Tax Credit for employers who provide childcare to their employees. We are looking forward to getting that provision across the finish line so that you have childcare for so many people that want to go back to work. And, this would apply to small, medium, and large businesses.”

During an interview with Breitbart News Daily, Blackburn previously indicated that the Senate would make Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” even better than the House of Representatives had, explaining that the Senate wants “more spending reductions.”

Blackburn continued on the Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable to address claims from the people on the left that Republicans were “cutting Medicaid” or “Medicare.”

“I do want to say, you’ve got all these people on the left that are out there saying, ‘Oh, you’re cutting Medicaid. Oh, you’re cutting Social Security. Oh, you’re cutting Medicare.’ That is not true. We are rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the Medicaid program. In the Medicare program, making certain that people that are enrolled in Medicare get all of their benefits, and people who are defrauding the system are going to be kicked out,” Blackburn added.