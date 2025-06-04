The U.S. Senate will make the “big, beautiful bill” even better than the U.S. House of Representatives, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked by host Mike Slater if the Senate — which now has the “big beautiful bill” in its hands after passage in the U.S. House — will make the measure better, Blackburn predicted the upper chamber absolutely will.

“Oh yes,” she said, providing a few examples of how they hope to improve it.

“We are wanting more spending reductions, which are savings for the taxpayer. And we will get this done. We’ll get it to the president’s desk,” she said, expressing hope in the deadline that President Trump gave: Independence Day.

“My hope is that on Independence Day, he is signing this legislation,” she said.

Slater pointed out that bills typically get worse as they move through the process.

“You’re right about that. You know, we are pushing — we want to get to that six and a half trillion dollars spending level so that next year we can continue cuts,” Blackburn said.

“You know, bear in mind all the DOGE cuts. They cannot go in a reconciliation bill,” the senator explained. “They have to go in a rescission bill that will travel alongside.”

“I’ve suggested we do a rescission package every month. And if we could do that, then we could get to the President’s goal of a balanced budget in the next year,” she said.

