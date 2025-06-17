President Donald Trump announced, “We now have complete and total control” of Iranian airspace and that the U.S. knows “exactly where” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “is hiding.”

Trump’s announcements came in a string of Truth Social posts.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff,'” Trump wrote.

“Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” he added.

Trump then said the United States knows where Khamenei is located.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” he wrote. “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” In a third post, he wrote, “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

The posts come as Trump returned to Washington, DC, on Monday from Alberta, Canada. Trump was in Kananaskis for the G7 meetings, which are continuing on Tuesday, and the White House confirmed the president departed early due to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

On the plane ride back to Washington, DC, Trump held a gaggle with reporters, where he said he believes the Iranians were “very close to having” a nuclear weapon.

When asked what would be better than a ceasefire, Trump said, “a real end.”

“So, something that will be permanent?” the reporter followed up.

“Yeah, or giving up entirely, that’s okay too,” Trump responded.