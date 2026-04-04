Exclusive — Lara Trump: Foreign Millionaires and Billionaires Funding No Kings, Rigging Democrat Primaries

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” “The Right View” host Lara Trump talked about the left.

Trump said, “Take a look at who is funding the No Kings protests. Guess who it is. It is the very people that this group who is out there protesting claim to be against.”

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